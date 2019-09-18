GASCONADE COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for answers after discovering the bodies of a toddler and a 37-year-old man in Gasconade County.
Around 8:13 p.m. Monday, authorities from the Belle Police Department were notified about a missing 4-year-old boy. The child was last seen with a 37-year-old family friend Sunday morning.
Investigators have identified the child as Bentlee J. Turner and the man as Monty Jason Barton.
Officers found the man's car on Valentine Ford Road near Route A on Monday night around 11:30 p.m. The bodies of Turner and Barton were found nearby, according to authorities.
The investigation is ongoing.
Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday in Columbia.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted there is no danger to the public at this time.
News 4 is working to obtain more information and will update the story as it becomes available.
