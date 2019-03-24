Carolyn Evans mugshot
Chesterfield Police Department

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Chesterfield Police launched a search for a missing 76-year-old woman who made suicidal statements on Saturday. 

Police said Carolyn Ann Evans of Chesterfield had been missing since noon of March 23. She was last seen on Matador Drive.

Late Sunday night, police said Evans had been found and was safe. 

