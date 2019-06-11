CARBONDALE, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- A missing 7-year-old girl has been found alive.
According to KFVS, Patrice Dotson was found around 1:45 p.m. by Carbondale City employees searching for the girl on the 1500 block of North Marion Street extension.
Police say Patrice was reunited with her family and then taken to a Carbondale hospital to verify her well-being.
The investigation is continuing and ongoing, police say.
