Patrice D. Dotson

Patrice D. Dotson, 7, was last seen Monday around 6 p.m.

 Carbondale Police Department

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- A missing 7-year-old girl has been found alive.

According to KFVS, Patrice Dotson was found around 1:45 p.m. by Carbondale City employees searching for the girl on the 1500 block of North Marion Street extension.

Police say Patrice was reunited with her family and then taken to a Carbondale hospital to verify her well-being.

The investigation is continuing and ongoing, police say.

