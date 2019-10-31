GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an Endangered Person Advisory after a missing Gasconade County man's body was found.
77-year-old Bernard F. Mahacek's body was found Thursday in a clay pit located in the 2000 block of Lurhing Lane near Rosebud.
A man who was familiar with the man notified police after finding Mahacek's vehicle on his property.
A search of the property around the vehicle led to the discovery of Mahacek's body in a clay pit.
No foul play is suspected, authorities say.
An autopsy will be conducted by GasconadeCounty Coroner Ben Grosse.
Mahacek reportedly left his home in the 3700 block of Thenhaus Road in Rosebud on Oct. 27, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. without his cell phone and wallet.
No further information was released.
