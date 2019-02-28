WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 19-month-old who was taken from a home in Wood River, Illinois Thursday morning has been found.
According to police, 19-month-old Azarah “Alex” R.L. Wohlert was last known to be at a Wood River home around 2 a.m. Thursday. Police told News 4 the child was staying with a caretaker who is known to have drug and alcohol problems.
Around 7:45 a.m., police were called to the home regarding the missing toddler.
Police later said they believe 26-year-old Ashleigh R. Russell, who is reportedly homeless, took the boy from the home. The vehicle they were reportedly in was last seen around 7:10 am. Traveling across the Clark Bridge into Missouri.
Police describe the vehicle as a 2017 black Nissan Altima with the Illinois license plate AX32522.
Shortly before noon, News 4's Russell Kinsaul said police in Wood River told him the child and woman had been found.
No other information has been released.
