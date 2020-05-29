ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- DePaul Hospital hit a milestone Friday as they discharged their 250th COVID-19 patient.
Friday afternoon, 74-year-old Dorris Boyd was greeted with clapping and cheers as she got to leave the north County hospital and go back to her nursing home.
Doctors call her recovery miraculous because of her underlying health issues.
"At DePaul we got hit pretty hard with a lot of the COVID patients but our patient today that got discharged had a lot of medical problems," said Dr. Tahreem Aziz. "But she did really well she was only here about a week and she got to go home."
In all, more than 2,200 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from area hospitals.
