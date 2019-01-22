(KMOV.com) – A dog in Iowa who cheated death has found himself front and center on social media.
Rudolph (AKA Miracle), an 8-month-old lab-pit bull mix, was supposed to be euthanized in Oklahoma but somehow survived.
Since his survival, he was moved to a shelter in Davenport, Iowa.
Rudolph has since found mutual love with a new owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.