ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - After a tornado warning was issued for St. Louis and St. Charles County, some residents near West County and North County noticed the tornado sirens were activated up to 10 minutes late.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the tornado warning around 4:45 p.m. Sunday but residents told News 4 that there was an unexpected delay.
According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis County EMA, the 9-1-1 communication center that activates the sirens lost power. Once an alert was received from NWS, the sirens were activated.
The St. Louis County Police EOC experienced a power outage this evening due to weather. During that time period, a tornado warning was issued for our county. The power outage delayed the verification process, however the storm was still in the area so the sirens were activated.— St Louis County Police OEM (@StlCoOEM) November 26, 2018
In a tweet, the Maryland Heights Police Department said several reports came in about the sirens not going off near the area.
It is unclear if the outage impacted the text notification alerts.
The organization is looking into the incident and how to prevent it in the future.
