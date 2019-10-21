ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A push is on to find construction workers who are minorities, women and veterans for work on the new National Geospatial Agency site in North City.
The company McCarthy HITT is in charge of the project and is putting out a call for workers. It is hosting a hiring event on October 29 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Covo StL, which is located at Pine and Fourth Streets in downtown St. Louis.
Anyone who wants to attend must register in advance. You can register by clicking here.
