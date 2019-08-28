VIRGINIA (CNN.com) -- An 19-year-old man reportedly accused of killing the family of a minor league pitcher in a triple homicide was arrested, naked, Tuesday following an hours-long manhunt in Virginia.
According to ESPN, the suspect is the brother-in-law of minor league baseball player Blake Bivens.
He's a pitcher with the Tampa Bay Ray's organization.
ESPN said it was Bivens' wife, child, and mother-in-law who were found dead.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office says authorities were trying to arrest 19-year-old Matthew Bernard when he led them on this foot chase.
At one point, Bernard attacked a church groundskeeper. The officer tried to stop Bernard with mace and a stun gun.
He was eventually taken into custody.
Initially, Bernard was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, armed with a rifle. It is unclear when he removed his clothes.
Authorities have not yet officially identified the murder victims. They say a neighbor found one woman dead in the driveway.
The bodies of another woman and a child were discovered inside the home.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the Rays wrote, “We’re with you, Blake.” The Major League Baseball team noted that Bivens had “suffered a terrible family tragedy in southern Virginia."
We're with you, Blake. pic.twitter.com/gJqdUCIf7p— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 28, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.