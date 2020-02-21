O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An officer was involved in a crash in O’Fallon, Missouri Friday morning.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at Highway P and Main Street just before 7:10 a.m.
The police cruiser sustained significant damage.
Three people suffered minor injuries in the crash, a source told News 4. They were each taken to the hospital.
A spokesperson for the St. Charles County Police Department said their officer did not suffer any serious injuries in the crash. It is currently unknown if he was one of the people taken to the hospital.
No other information has been released, but this story will be updated as details develop.
