OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A school bus was involved in an accident in Olivette Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened near the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Warson Road between Olivette and Creve Coeur.
Officials said three of the eight students complained of minor injuries. They were checked out on the scene.
One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Damage to the car involved was minor.
