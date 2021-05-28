PARK RAPIDS, MINN. (KARE/CNN) – A Minnesota man holds the record for the tallest spike mohawk.
Kay Jettmann of Family Hair Affair and Day Spa in Park Rapids helps to get Joe Grisamore’s hair as high as possible.
"Kay and I had worked for a long time, as far as how to make this all happen," Grisamore said. "We just [did] it without ratting it, laying on the floor – different hair sprays – I don't know, it was a big trial and error."
Grisamore already held the world record for the tallest Mohican or the “fan mohawk,” so he thought why not to get the record for the tallest spike mohawk. Laura Grisamore holds her husband’s long hair while Jettman works on it from all angles to get the record-breaking style. Grisamore’s spiked mohawk beat former record holder Kazuhiro Watanabe from Japan.
"I've been awarded the Guinness world record title for the tallest spike mohawk is the official title," Grisamore explained. "That was measuring in at a whopping 50.9 inches."
