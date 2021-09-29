EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Madison County jury found a Minnesota man guilty of aggravated offenses relating to motor vehicles.
T’Athony Brown was accused of leading Pontoon Beach officers on a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle the morning of April 21. According to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, at the time of the chase, Brown was driving a car that had been stolen from Fenton.
During the chase, the stolen car reached speeds of up to 100 mph. The chase ended when the car crashed, and Brown ran off. He was arrested later in the day. Authorities believe the same stolen car was involved in a high-speed chase with Collinsville officers the week before.
The Class 2 felony is usually punishable by probation or up to 7 years in prison. Haine’s office said Brown could face up to 14 years in prison because of his prior criminal history.
