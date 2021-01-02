ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The new year brings an increase to the minimum wage for Missouri and Illinois residents.
Starting Jan. 1, the minimum wage in Missouri increased by 85 cents, reaching $10.30 an hour. Illinois saw a $1 increase, raising the minimum wage to $11.
"Currently I hire homeless people but they still get minimum wage so that will affect me," Angie Swyers said. She owns the Mauki's Bakery and County Store in Soulard. "Currently my husband and I are not getting paid. We are making sure that our employees that are here will get paid first."
Business owners struggled in 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic and the increase adds one more financial layer to figure out.
"It's going to affect the bottom line," Sawyers said. "I'm not going to raise the prices of any meals here because to me that's not fair so we will just figure it out and try to do the best we can."
Missouri plans to get the minimum wage up to $12 by 2025 and Illinois plans to reach $15 an hour by 2025.
Supporters of the increase say it can be seen as hazard pay or a "thank you" to workers who have endured working through a global pandemic.
"All of our employees already make above the minimum wage. We pay $13 an hour and up depending on your skill and so what I decided to do is we are going to give each one of our employees a 10% increase in their salary to make up for that difference because they have a cost of living increase also," Riley Goodwin said. He owns Riley's Florist.
