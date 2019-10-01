FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A car crashed into a Ferguson apartment complex Tuesday night.
The mini van slammed into an apartment on the 1200 block of Chambers around 8 p.m.
There was one person home at the time of the crash. They were not injured.
The driver of the vehicle is expected to be okay.
Police are still investigating if charges will be filed.
