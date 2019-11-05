Mini mindfulness series: Meditation class at St. Patrick's Center aims to help homeless

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As part of our mini mindfulness series, News 4 is diving into the art of meditation—and taking a look at how it can improve your life.
News 4’s Alyssa Toomey attended a meditation class at St. Patrick’s Center, which is aimed at helping the homeless recognize their thoughts and connect with their purpose. Ann Rotermund has been teaching the class, which is the most popular at the center, for 10 years.
"It helps people notice what they're thinking and for people in recovery that's a really important skill for them to learn,” Rotermund explained.
Jim Bureggemann is one of Ann’s students. He’s been meditating for seven years.
"To be honest with you it was required when I got here. And then you know, I bought into it,” Bureggemann told News 4.
He said meditation has changed his life.
“I got anxiety issues and it’s calmed me down a lot. I used to get really fidgety and stuff like that. Still do, actually, but it's not as bad,” Bureggemann said.
Bureggemann isn’t the only person who has bought into the practice, research shows meditation can literally change your brain.
In one study, a Harvard neuroscientist found the healthy parts of your brain become more substantial while those associated with anxiety, fear and stress shrink.
“I just look at things in a lot more positive light. I also don’t fret over a lot of things like I used to,” Bureggemann said.
If you’re thinking about trying meditation, Rotermund recommends starting with just 10 minutes a day.
“Your body will quiet down, your blood pressure will drop, your heart rate will drop, you'll feel much more capable of doing what you need to do,” she said.
Asked what he would say to some who isn’t sure about starting the practice, Bureggemann replied, “I'd just tell them to try it you have nothing to lose.”
Ways to de-stress during your morning commute
We know this time of year can be stressful with the holidays, so News 4 wanted to help you relax, beginning with your morning commute. News 4’s Alyssa Toomey spent time researching tips and recommendations. Here are her favorites:
Cow Face Pose:
You can modify this yoga pose to make it suitable for your car ride. Simply keep one hand on the steering wheel while you stretch your other arm behind your back. Repeat with the other arm.
Threading the Needle:
This is also a modification of a common yoga pose. Like the above exercise, keep one hand on your steering wheel while you thread your free arm under the other, making sure you get a nice stretch in your back and shoulders. Repeat with the other arm.
Take Three Deep Breaths:
While it may sound silly, taking a few deep breaths before you start driving can have a big impact on your day. We often rush from one thing to the next and our stress quickly compounds. Taking a few deep breaths is a good way to center yourself and ensure your mind is present.
