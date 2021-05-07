ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The driver of a mini bike was killed in a Thursday night crash in north St. Louis County.
The mini bike was traveling westbound on Scott Avenue at Bowers Avenue when it crashed into a Ford Fusion that was traveling southbound around 8:40 p.m. The 38-year-old driver was thrown from his mini bike. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead following the crash.
The driver of the Ford Fusion was not injured. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
