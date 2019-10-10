WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A worker at a mining operation in Washington County, Mo. is accused of using his phone to record women in a shower room.
Joe Bust, 54, is charged with invasion of privacy.
Investigators say he set up his iPhone though a small hole in a locker. Authorities say they found video of at least one woman using a shower.
A woman found the phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.