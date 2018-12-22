EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Christmas means something different to everyone. But for families who may be a little strapped for cash year-round, providing the perfect present during the holidays can be stressful.
Over the last 15 years, Mind of Christ Church has brought the gift of Christmas to more than 22,000 kids.
"So here we give them the opportunity to bring their kids, see Santa Claus, go home with a toy and a hot meal to have for Christmas," Candace Bergesch with Mind of Christ Church said. “We just try to fulfill what Christ’s mission is for us.”
This year, that mission will serve 2,500 people like Jasmine and her family.
“We come pretty much every year,” said Jasmine’s mother.
It’s a massive operation to give back, fueled by the community.
"We have the opportunity to help ourselves to help each other, to encourage each other," said East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks. “We are restoring hope in the City of East St. Louis."
It wouldn't be possible without sponsors and more than 150 volunteers.
"Some of our volunteers are kids from the area, so the process is teaching them to give and giveback," said Pastor Darrell Chapman of Mind of Christ Church.
After hours of waiting in line to hunt for the gift on their list, and thousands of toys and smiles later, the giving season is ready for next year.
“We start the minute the event has ended,” said Delores Chapman with Mind of Christ Church.
