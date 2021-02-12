ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Trice Canady, the owner of a women's clothing and accessory store called Ivy Grace Boutique, is trying her best to keep her dream going.
For two years the store was located on the Delmar Loop, but because of the drastic loss in business brought on by the pandemic, she's reimagining her store in a smaller location inside the co-working space at TechArtista CWE.
"On January 1st I had to pivot," said Canady.
Canady said the only financial assistance she received to help her struggling business was a $2,500 grant from Facebook to support minority-owned businesses.
"I reached out to a lot of different venues because I was a newer business, my business credit hadn't been established. Even with the government loans I was overlooked," said Canady.
Nearly $13 million from the federal CARES Act that was set aside in Missouri to help businesses like Canady's won't be used. According to Democratic State Representative Peter Merideth of St. Louis, the state received a total of $2 billion in federal aid and designated $30 million to help small businesses.
"Well that's money we should be getting out the door to businesses and families that are struggling right now. I think that we all pretty largely agree with that. And there's just been a complete failure to do so," said Merideth.
Merideth said the state approved applications from 600 businesses but believes many more need financial help. And he said some of them still haven't received the money.
"And we're talking about they all applied 7 or nearing 8 months ago now, and their applications were approved, maybe 3 to 4 months later, which is already a crazy delay. Now even four months after that, they still haven't gotten their money," he said.
News 4 reached out to the Missouri Department of Economic Development to ask about the unused CARES Act money that was set aside to help small businesses, but haven't heard back yet.
Merideth said the nearly $13 million is not scheduled to be given out because the department stopped taking applications, even though the state has till the end of the year to spend the money. He's urging the economic development department to reopen the application process.
"I think that's something that all Missourians should be calling on the governor and the department to do immediately reopen applications at the very least get the rest of the money out that that was already authorize," he said.
Canady is focusing on online sales until her new store, with a new focus on a private shopping experience, opens in the spring. And even if she never gets the chance to apply for one of the state's small business grants, she doesn't plan to give up. After all, she said she named her store after "ivy" because it's so tenacious and "grace" because of the faith she has in herself.
