(KMOV.com) -- The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity said there is more than $295 million left in utility assistance available for low-income households in the state.
DCEO is accepting applications for assistance now through May 31 while funds remain. Over $80 million in payments have been approved since September through the Low-income Household Energy Assistance Program, according to DCEO.
Ameren Missouri customers can find information on LIHEAP here.
Ameren officials said customers must apply through the state. If funds are approved, the state would give them to Ameren, which would then disperse the funds to customers.
The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has a Customer Assistance Program to help residents. Qualified low-income, elderly or disabled customers may receive up to a 50 percent rate reduction.
