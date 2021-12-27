Millions in federal funding may have to be paid back if a plan isn't formed to revive the Loop Trolley

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – If the Loop Trolley is not restarted, millions of dollars in federal funding may have to be repaid.

In a letter from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Monday, it was stated that $37.45 million was awarded for the construction of the 2.2-mile Loop Trolley project between 2011 and 2015. Under a plan submitted in 2012 to the FTA, the trolley would have five vehicles and operate seven days a week. In November 2018 the FTA approved revenue service with two vehicles four days a week. A year later, the Loop Trolley Transportation Development District requested permission to temporarily suspend operations until April 2020, which was approved.

In October, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments board rejected a proposal to revive the Loop Trolley. The proposal included $1.26 million in federal highway funds for the trolley to operate for two years. Under the proposal, free rides on the Loop Trolley would be available four days a week.

The FTA states their Master Agreement provides that a recipient must use the project property continuously and appropriately throughout the useful life of the property, which ranges from 12 to 40 years. The administration has requested that a plan to resume transit operations with at least four days of service with three vehicles be submitted by Feb. 1 and service resumed by June 1. If a plan is not received in time, the FTA may recover the federal funding that was given for the Loop Trolley.

Jones, Page support using federal funds for Loop Trolley, but with caveats St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wrote a letter Monday in support of $1.26 million in federal funds going towards the operation of the Loop Trolley.

Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for Mayor Jones, told News 4 the letter “emphasizes what Mayor Jones and County Executive Page have warned our region about over and over again; failure to fix the Loop Trolley problem will result in a federal clawback of tens of millions of dollars while imperiling our entire region’s ability to receive federal grants in the future - including from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan.”