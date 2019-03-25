ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Illinois you could be a new millionaire.
A Powerball ticket for the March 23 drawing was sold in the state that matched the five white balls, winning $1 million. The winning numbers were 24, 25, 52, 60, 66 and the Powerball was 05.
In addition to Illinois, $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Florida, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York and South Carolina.
