ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) — The operators of a sweepstakes scam that affected senior citizens and others will forfeit $30 million in cash and assets under a settlement announced by the Missouri Attorney General's Office and the Federal Trade Commission.
The agencies said Thursday that the settlement is a record for both the attorney general and FTC for a sweepstakes scam.
“These defendants tricked millions of people—many of them older adults—into paying money to collect prizes that never materialized,” said Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “With our valued partners in the Missouri AG’s office, we are working hard to protect older Americans against scams like these.”
The agencies say Kevin Brandes, William Graham and Charles Floyd Anderson sent deceptive mailers to consumers worldwide. The defendants’ mailers falsely told recipients they had won or were likely to win a substantial cash prize, as much as $2 million, in exchange for a fee ranging from $9.00 to $139.99.
Many consumers, including seniors, paid the defendants several times before realizing they had been scammed.
The trio operated out of Kansas City, Missouri, along with corporations under their control.
The defendants must forfeit more than $21 million in cash along with property that will be liquidated to help reimburse victims.
Missourians who believe they’ve fallen victim to scams or fraud are encouraged to file a consumer complaint at ago.mo.gov or by calling the consumer protection hotline at 1-800-392-8222.
