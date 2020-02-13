MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a St. Louis County gas station.
The ticket was purchased at the Phillips 66 at 3033 S. Hanley Road in Maplewood and matched all five numbers drawn in last night's drawing.
The winning numbers are 14, 47, 54, 55 and 68.
The winner has until August 10 to claim their prize.
This marks the 56th time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $1 million Powerball “Match 5” prize since 2012.
