ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was sold in Missouri!
The $50 million-winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night: 10, 12, 16, 49 and 57, plus the gold Mega Ball 18.
According to the Mega Millions press release, the jackpot is estimated to come out to $30.2 million in cash.
The winning ticket is only the second Mega Millions jackpot ever won in Missouri. The first was in 2015 when the winner claimed a $25 million prize.
Details on where the winning ticket was sold have not been disclosed.
