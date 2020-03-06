ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ponce Health Sciences University hopes to diversify the medical workforce by building a new medical school in north St. Louis City.
The new campus will be built at Jefferson and Cass as part of the NorthSide Regeneration Innovation District.
“We want to make St. Louis that capitol, that hub for how you develop cultural competency in healthcare training because we also know that students who go to school in areas tend to stay in those areas and practice,” said Dr. David Lenihan, the president and CEO of Ponce Health Sciences University.
[READ: Washington University to build neuroscience building in the Cortex]
The for-profit school’s main campus is in Puerto Rico and they already have a branch in Downtown St. Louis. The new $80 million campus will be able to serve 1200 students.
“It’s a need in our community,” said Alderwoman Tammika Hubbard who represents the ward where the school will be built.
Lenihan says they will lease the land from Paul McKee, the developer behind the NorthSide Regeneration Innovation District.
“It’s part of Paul’s land but I’m not part of that, I’m an independent unit, the schools not dependent on anything else happening,” said Lenihan.
McKee has talked for years about building a hospital on the site, signs at the old Pruitt-Igoe housing project site say “New Hospital and Emergency Department – Spring 2019.” But the land sits empty. The Board of Alderman recently gave McKee until August to secure financing for the project.
Lenihan says he has advised McKee on his hospital project and believes it will be a success. Lenihan says he hopes students from the medical school will eventually work as residents at the hospital.
But while McKee’s project has lagged for years, Ponce Health Sciences University is on a fast timeline. Construction will be done by Clayco and is expected to begin at the end of this year, with the first students starting classes in fall 2022.
Lenihan says tuition is significantly lower than the national average and they have a different set of criteria. Their goal is to offer an opportunity for students who often can’t see medical school in their future.
“What we really focus on is students who are often overlooked,” said Dr. Lenihan. “When you build a school in a community like this what are the kids are going to see people who look like them, walking around in white coats, becoming doctors, that gives those students a belief that they can do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.