FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Make sure to double check your tickets!
A $2 million lotto ticket was sold at the QuikTrip on 1907 Hawkins Road in Fenton.
Saturday night's winning numbers were 2, 5, 9, 16, 21 and 26.
You can double check your ticket by scanning it on Missouri Lottery's app or at a check-a-ticket machine.
Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.
