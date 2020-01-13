FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Sorry folks!
A $2 million lotto ticket that was sold at the QuikTrip on 1907 Hawkins Road in Fenton has been claimed.
Patrick Poston of Fenton claimed his winning ticket with its winning numbers of 2, 5, 9, 16, 21 and 26.
Three Lotto jackpot winners purchased their winning tickets in St. Louis County in 2019. These three winners account for $4.7 million of the total $18.6 million in Lotto jackpot prizes won statewide.
