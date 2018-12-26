CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Chesterfield this Christmas, you may be the newest Millionaire.
The Christmas night drawing produced winning numbers of 2,8,42,43,50 and a Mega Ball of 6.
A ticket sold at the Petro Mart at 14201 Olive Boulevard in Chesterfield matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball, which is a “Match 5.”
That prize is worth $1 million.
“Congratulations if you’re holding the million-dollar ticket from last night’s drawing,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. “Please keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to present your winning ticket at one of our Lottery offices.”
Winners have 180 days to claim their prize, meaning the winner has until June 23 of next year to come forward.
Prizes can be claimed at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City and Springfield.
The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $348 million, with a cash value of $210.2 million.
