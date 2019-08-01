FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A new $80 million development is coming to Ferguson, it was announced on Thursday.
The development along West Florissant Avenue will include a Mercy healthcare center, a Regions Bank, an Electro Savings Credit Union and Fields Foods.
The plan also calls for 12,000 feet of new sidewalks, 17 new crosswalks, four miles of new curbs, gutters and street lighting. The project is being financed by private, county, state and federal money.
A group known as Health + Homes STL is behind the effort. Donn Sorenson with Homes + Health STL said the idea was born three years ago when he and a group of business leaders met for lunch. All eventually decided they had to do something to improve the community.
“We literally went door-to-door, sent surveys, had town halls, met with the city council, mayor, civic leaders and religious leaders,” said Sorenson.
The group discovered Ferguson needs better access to healthcare, food, education, transportation and infrastructure.
“So, we went to each one of those areas of need and organizations in the city that can provide those,” he said.
“We owe it to this community. They want help, they need help, we figured out a way we believe to get this community back on its feet.”
The announcement came nearly five years after officer Darren Wilson shot and killed Michael Brown.
Health + Homes STL says they expect everything to complete in about three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.