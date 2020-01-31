ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- New plans are in the works for a $70 million apartment complex adjacent to the Soulard neighborhood that also includes retail space.
Seventh Ward Alderman Jack Coatar told News 4 the development would have 300 units, rooftop amenities and an underground parking garage. The apartment building would go on the property of Broadway Ford Truck Sales, which was partially destroyed in a fire in 2017.
Coatar said the developer is asking for a 10-year tax abatement on the property, which will be introduced at Friday’s Board of Alderman meeting.
News 4 talked to the owner of Broadway Ford Truck Sales, Dennis Phillips, he said his company is staying in downtown St. Louis, but because many things are in the works right now he couldn't specify where. The owner said his company will be “bigger and better” than ever.
