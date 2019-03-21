ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – MillerCoors has filed a lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch regarding their ad campaign focused on corn syrup.
The lawsuit alleges that Anheuser-Busch’s ads regarding the use of corn syrup are misleading. Anheuser-Busch’s ad campaign included a Super Bowl commercial and billboards that said Bud Light has "100 percent less corn syrup than Coors Light.”
In the lawsuit, MillerCoors claims corn syrup is no longer in Coors Lite and Miller Lite beer after the brewing process.
The lawsuit accuses Anheuser-Busch of false advertising and federal trademark dilution. The lawsuit demands a jury trial.
