ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several Veterans Day events were cancelled Monday due to 24-hour flip in weather from warm to snow in the bi-state area. But one special event, went on as planned.
Army Specialist Todd O'Neal and his family received the keys to a new mortgage-free home in Arnold Monday morning through a program in partnership with Freedom Alliance and US Bank.
O'Neal suffered a traumatic brain injury from a roadside bomb and was honorably discharged in 2010.
The Freedom Alliance program buys foreclosed homes and renovates them for veterans across the country.
O'Neal, his wife and four children moved from Oklahoma to their new home in Arnold on Veterans Day.
