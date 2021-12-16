Milestone birthday celebrations for 3 elephants at Saint Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three Saint Louis Zoo elephants turned 50 years old this year!
The median life expectancy for Asian elephant females under human care is 47.5 years old, according to the zoo. The Asian elephants, Pearl, Donna and Ellie, are now considered geriatric and may require specialized medical care.
The zoo described Pearl, the first elephant to give birth there, as a good problem solver. Donna was described as a “fantastic auntie” who enjoys making sounds with her trunk on various objects. Ellie, the zoo’s tallest female, has a calm demeanor and enjoys pruning trees.
