PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (KMOV.com) — It's officially time to be concerned about the right shoulder of Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas.
After the team downplayed the numerous delays to his throwing program this spring, the reality is beginning to set in that Mikolas' 2021 season will be impacted by lingering soreness in his pitching shoulder. The plan for Mikolas to throw a bullpen session Wednesday has been scrapped, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday afternoon.
It's a continuation of a troubling trend in recent weeks, as Mikolas has seen one scheduled throwing session after another pushed back and crossed off the calendar, with the latest example Tuesday causing Shildt to concede that he's no longer on a realistic timetable for the season-opening rotation. Shildt added that Mikolas will undergo further imaging to get an understanding for whether there are any structural issues in his shoulder.
"He's not overly concerned about the imaging," Shildt said. "He's not, we're not... It's just not progressing to get that soreness out of the shoulder as quickly as he or we would like. We haven't pushed him to this point, we're not going to push any of our guys.
"Miles is frustrated, we're frustrated for him. But we're gonna continue to let him play some catch, get a little more imaging to get a look in there to make sure what we see is what everybody thinks, and then we'll take it from there. Now, that will impact the beginning of the season, clearly. We're hopeful that it's a little bit of a blip and just a little longer of a recovery than anybody would hope, but he will not throw his side tomorrow."
The 32-year-old Mikolas missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing a procedure to repair a strained flexor tendon in his right forearm. Though the Cardinals had previously insisted that his trajectory to return to the rotation to begin the 2021 season was within reach, this latest setback all but confirms he'll miss the beginning of the year for St. Louis.
The injury should present an opportunity for Daniel Ponce de Leon or John Gant to crack the starting five for the Cardinals to open the campaign. Both pitchers have been competing on a starter's program this spring, hoping to earn a spot.
One name that has been speculated upon for such an opportunity was removed from the running Tuesday, as Shildt announced that Alex Reyes would begin the upcoming season in the Cardinals bullpen. Reyes ended last season as the St. Louis closer, but according Shildt, he will be used in a variety of relief roles this season as the club looks to build up his innings in order to allow for his return to the starting rotation for 2022.
This story will be updated.
