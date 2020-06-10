COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A major rehabilitation project will close seven miles, in two separate sections, of Interstate 255 for 5 months starting Saturday.
According to IDOT, the rehabilitation project will consist of resurfacing the stretch of interstate from Collinsville Road to Illinois 15 in two sections separated by Interstate 64. IDOT will reopen the rebuilt section between Interstates 64 and 55/70, which has been under construction since February.
There will also be significant bridge repairs, safety improvements and drainage upgrades.
Once the section north of Interstate 64 is complete, construction will shift and begin between Interstate 64 and Illinois 15, again requiring a full closure of the work zone for around five months.
According to IDOT, the project will cost $64 million.
