COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A major rehabilitation project will close seven miles, in two separate sections, of Interstate 255 over 10 months in 2020.
According to IDOT, the rehabilitation project will begin in early 2020 and will consist of resurfacing the stretch of interstate from Collinsville Road to Illinois 15 in two sections separated by Interstate 64. There will also be significant bridge repairs, safety improvements and drainage upgrades.
Work is scheduled to begin on the northern section in the first few months of 2020, with a full closure of the interstate in both directions between Interstate 64 and Collinsville Road lasting around five months. Once the section north of Interstate 64 is complete, construction will shift and begin between Interstate 64 and Illinois 15, again requiring a full closure of the work zone for around five months.
The entire project is expected to be complete in the fall. According to IDOT, the project will cost $64 million.
IDOT will host three public meetings to provide information and potential alternative routes at the below dates, times and locations:
- Oct. 16, Caseyville Community Center, 909 S. Main St., Caseyville, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Oct. 22, Clyde C. Jordan Center, 6755 Clyde C. Jordan Senior Center, East St. Louis, 3 to 6 p.m.
- Nov. 7, Wirth/Parks Middle School, 1900 Mousette Lane, Cahokia, 4 to 7 p.m.
