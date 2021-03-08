JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV.com) — Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas hasn’t pitched for St. Louis since the end of the 2019 season. He missed all of last year after his long-lingering forearm issue ultimately required surgery in August.
Now at spring training preparing for the 2021 season, Mikolas hasn’t performed on the same timeline as the rest of his fellow starters, who have each appeared in Grapefruit League action at least once. Several times in the last few weeks, Mikolas had been tentatively scheduled to throw in certain situations like bullpen sessions or live batting practice, only for those plans to be delayed when the moment arrived.
Understandably, the Cardinals have wanted to take things slow with Mikolas as he progresses in his recovery from the August procedure. But at some point, the calendar dictates the necessary progress for the veteran right-hander to be considered on track for the season-opening roster.
In discussing plans for Mikolas to throw a bullpen session Sunday, Mike Shildt revealed more information regarding the reasons behind the pitcher’s cautious handling this spring. Though Shildt shared that Mikolas looks strong in his forearm and elbow, the Cardinals manager articulated the cause of the slow pace for Mikolas throughout camp has been a “creaky” pitching shoulder.
“The real positive is, you think about this big picture, any time he ramps back up—starts to get a little more aggressive with his throwing, his bullpen, his live BP—and all the areas through the forearm to the elbow recovered beautifully and wonderfully,” Shildt said. “Just a little creaky with the shoulder. And nothing structurally that anybody can find. So I think that’s probably a pretty normal thing to have happen with the path that he was on previously. That shoulder probably just, in Miles’ paraphrased words, said, ‘You know, hey, I hadn’t done this in a while.’
“This is a bit more isolated than what we had in the past with some of the ramp-ups and then the ramp-downs based on recovery.”
The perceived setbacks continued, however, for Mikolas on Sunday, as his bullpen slated for that afternoon never happened. Shildt said later in the day that Wednesday was the new target date for Mikolas’ next bullpen.
Though the numerous delays to Mikolas’ schedule this spring seem to justify concern from the outside looking in, Shildt continued to express confidence in the team's path forward for the pitcher.
"Miles feels fine," Shildt said Sunday evening. "He feels good. Miles has been super aggressive with his long toss and with his flat ground work that he’s been doing and we just made, I think, really, an adult decision. We don’t need to push to be pushing. We don’t need to do a bullpen just to check it off to feel like we’re working our way back. He’s been super aggressive with his catches.
“We’re trying to look at putting a trajectory together for the season and we feel like we can possibly get an aggressive bullpen, not just a bullpen at 80%. We’re going to get more assertive with his bullpen on Wednesday.”
Bader dealing with forearm issue
Harrison Bader has been dealing with a forearm issue that has kept him out of the Cardinals lineup in Grapefruit League play since March 2. According to Shildt, it’s not something that impacts Bader at the plate, but only when he makes throws from the outfield.
“Regular season he’d be in there, more than likely,” Shildt said. “He’s dealing with a little discomfort with his right forearm soreness. Nothing of any consequence, nothing on imaging that shows any concern whatsoever. He’s loosely on a timeline to be in the lineup back on Tuesday, but we’ve been super cautious with him.
“I wouldn’t even call it a setback... He’s going to be fine and we’ll move forward but we’re going to give him a little extra time as a precaution.”
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.