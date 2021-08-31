Mike Richards is now out as executive producer of 'Jeopardy!' too

(CNN) -- Mike Richards is out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune," Sony, the company behind the two shows, announced Tuesday.

The news comes after a turbulent past month for "Jeopardy!" in which Richards was first named its new host and then stepped down about a week later amid controversies which began over his having been been named in multiple discrimination lawsuits. The Ringer also had surfaced derogatory comments he made on a podcast, for which he apologized.

Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of business and strategy at "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune," emailed staff the news on Tuesday.

"We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks," Prete wrote. "That clearly has not happened."

Prete said in her email that Michael Davies will help with production on an interim basis.

"Michael and I will work together with all of you in the weeks ahead to ensure that production remains on schedule and we do not miss a beat as we head into the new season," Prete wrote. "I know this has been a challenging time for the entire team, and I want to thank you all for your cooperation and professionalism over these last few weeks."

