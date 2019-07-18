ROUND ROCK, Texas — Cardinals reliever Mike Mayers continued his rehab assignment with the Memphis Redbirds Wednesday, pitching one inning in an 11-8 Memphis loss to the Round Rock Express. Making his way back from a lat strain suffered in April, Mayers has been with St. Louis’ Class-AAA affiliate since June 26.
Entering the game with a runner on second and nobody out in the seventh, Mayers retired the first two batters he faced before allowing a Jamie Ritchie double past the third base bag, then a home run to Josh Rojas. On a windy night in Central Texas, Rojas lofted a high-fly ball that didn’t come down until it cleared the center field wall for his second home run of the night.
“I was behind in the count and threw him a fastball,” Mayers said. “He hit a fly ball, he hit it well, but the wind was blowing pretty well tonight. I probably could have gotten that one in a little bit more, but it’s just one of those things.”
Wednesday was just the latest chapter in what has been a long, strange trip for Mayers during his rehab stint with the Redbirds. He came into Wednesday’s game with a 2.45 ERA for Memphis, but having also allowed some unearned runs and probably more hits than he’d prefer on a decidedly unusual batted ball profile for Mayers.
“I’m not necessarily getting the results that I want but I feel like I’m throwing well, executing well,” Mayers said. “It’s kind of been a weird rehab assignment for the fact that I wouldn’t consider myself a high-ground ball pitcher, and I don’t think I have a fly ball out yet. But I have like 16 or 17 ground ball outs. Which is weird for me, right? Any time the ball is hit in the air, it’s a hit right now, so it’s just one of those things. Other than tonight, there’s been some outings where it’s like, a bloop here, a bloop there, and then it seems like anything that’s not on the ground right now, it’s a hit. I guess it’s part of the game.”
According to FanGraphs, Mayers’ ground ball rate has indeed been abnormally high, at 72.7 percent. For reference, Mayers’ career ground ball rate in the majors is at 39.2 percent. Unfortunately, the few balls that have been hit in the air have caused issues.
“It takes patience,” Mayers said of balancing results with the process throughout his rehab. “And it’s like, that’s where baseball’s hard. Because results matter, let’s be honest. You know, I’ve thrown well and hopefully the reports are saying that, but a guy that goes 0-for-4 with four line outs probably doesn’t feel super good about his day. But in reality, you hit the ball solid four times, so that’s where baseball can be hard. You can get in these little ruts, you have little things here and there, so you’ve just kind of got to keep plugging away.”
When Mayers is going right, it’s not difficult to see how he would be an asset for the St. Louis bullpen. That was the case for the first half of 2018 when Mayers carried an ERA below 3.00 through the end of June, often showcasing fastball velocity in the upper-90s. On Wednesday, Mayers sat mid-90s with his fastball, and touched 99 on the stadium gun during his one strikeout. It marked the fourth consecutive outing in which Mayers recorded at least one K, a stretch during which he’s racked up six punch outs in 3.2 innings.
Per the CBA, minor-league rehab assignments for pitchers are capped at a maximum of 30 days, of which Mayers has now used up 21. Mayers said Wednesday that the team just wants to make sure he’s healthy before he’s activated to St. Louis, a sentiment echoed by Cardinals manager Mike Shildt the previous day in what read as an optimistic view of Mayers readiness to rejoin the club in short order.
Since Mayers, 27, is out of minor league options, the Cardinals will have to make a decision on his status by July 26. Mayers’ return is complicated by the fact that he currently sits on the 60-day injured list, which means he does not count against the team’s 40-man roster, and as of now, the Cardinals’ 40-man is full. For Mayers to be activated, someone else will have to be removed, which adds context to why the Cardinals seem content to let Mayers’ assignment with Memphis play out a little longer.
Outfielder Johan Mieses making waves for Memphis
It was no April Fools joke for Johan Mieses when the Dodgers traded him to the Cardinals on April 1, 2018 in exchange for utility-infielder Breyvic Valera. After joining the St. Louis organization, the right-handed hitting outfielder from the Dominican Republic mustered just a .683 OPS between Palm Beach and Springfield last season. But following a similarly unassuming start to 2019, Mieses has been invigorated the last couple weeks by a promotion to Memphis.
Since rejoining the Redbirds on July 6, Mieses is 9-for-18 with three walks and four runs scored. He added a home run and three RBIs to his stat line Wednesday in what was his second 3-for-4 night in a row. Including some time he spent with Memphis in April, Mieses boasts a .378/.451/.711 Triple-A batting line in 51 plate appearances this season. Remarkably, that .711 SLG with Memphis nearly matches the .717 OPS he had in 66 games with Double-A Springfield this year.
Typically, the Pacific Coast League style of baseball tends to favor hitters. It seems like Mieses might agree with that assessment.
“They always support me and try to help me in every aspect of the game,” Mieses said of the Cardinals organization through a translator. “I feel really good and now I’ve got confidence, that’s why I can perform well.”
I asked Mieses through his translator, Redbirds hitting coach Jobel Jimenez, if there was anything special he wanted to share with Cardinals fans who perhaps don’t know much about the right fielder, who just celebrated his 24th birthday on July 13. As Mieses offered his reply in Spanish, he beamed with excitement and a display of confidence that didn’t require much translation. I quickly found that the words he was speaking matched his body language.
“He wants people to get to know more about him, he wants support from the fans (in St. Louis),” Jimenez translated, before offering the kicker, the line that surely inspired that big grin on Mieses’ face. “And he says he wants to be there soon.”
Well, if he keeps hitting like he did Wednesday night, who knows? Mieses just might get his wish.
