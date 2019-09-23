KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Mike Matheny, who was fired as the Cardinal manager mid-season in 2018, is considered to be the front runner for the now-open managererial seat in Kansas City.
Mike Matheny, special advisor to #Royals in player development, is viewed as a strong candidate to manage in Kansas City next year, following Ned Yost's retirement today -- although the ownership change introduces some uncertainty to process. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) September 23, 2019
Longtime Royals manager Ned Yost announced his retirement Monday, stepping down as the winningest manager in KC history, and the owner of two pennants and World Series championship.
Matheny, who joined the Royals organization in 2018 as a special advisor in player development, appears to have the most momentum as the team begins to weigh its options.
The 49-year-old stacked up an impressive resume in his 1,065 games managing the Cardinals, becoming the first manager in history to take his team to the playoffs in his first four seasons.
He also won 100 games in 2015, and went to the World Series in 2013. For his career he had a winning percentage of .555, but the team began to post worse and worse finishes as time went on.
In 2013 they lost the World Series to the Red Sox. In 2014, they were eliminated by the Giants in the NLCS. The next season they were ousted in the NLDS by the Cubs, and they did not make the playoffs again under Matheny.
Still, his experience is strong on paper and his position within the organization gives him an edge over outside candidates.
The Royals have not announced their new manager or a timetable on when they might hire one.
