HERMANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - More and more people are starting to make travel plans as COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up.
Some may choose to stay close to home. If you decide not to travel far from St. Louis, consider Hermann, Mo. a beautiful river town which is about so much more than OctoberFest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.