HERMANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- About 80 miles west of St. Louis, along the banks of the Missouri River, lies a small town bursting with German heritage.
Founded in 1837, you can still see the town's German roots in its wealthy cuisine of beer and brats. With its rich history, beautiful rolling hills, river and great countryside, Hermann has been voted the most beautiful town in Missouri several times by magazines.
News 4's Kristen Cornett takes us on a trip around the great river town.
