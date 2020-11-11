ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Employees at a Midtown Wingstop were held at gunpoint during an overnight robbery.
The robbery occurred at the restaurant in the 4000 block of Lindell Blvd. shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
No employees were injured.
The two suspects got away with an unknown amount of money.
