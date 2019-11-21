SAPPINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It's not easy being the CEO of a company overseeing production and the website. It doesn’t make it any easier if the CEO is 12-years-old.
Cameron Summerville is a 7th grader at Sperreng Middle School. He’s also an executive at Paracord Pets, a student-run business.
It started in the Design and Modeling class.
The company makes pet leashes, collars, and now cat toys out of paracord. The kids are in charge.
You can visit their site here.
