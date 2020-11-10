WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Wentzville School Board voted Tuesday to go to all-virtual learning for middle school and high school students.
Under the plan, students at Wentzville Middle School will go to virtual learning starting Thursday. All other middle school students and all high school students will go to all-virtual learning starting Monday.
Middle school students will learn from home until December 7. High school students will do so until January 4.
Pre-K and elementary students will still be in the classroom, for now.
The news comes as COVID-19 spreads in the St. Louis area. Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals hit a single-day high.
