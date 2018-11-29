MASCOUTAH, Il. (KMOV.com) -- MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah is one of the fastest-growing passenger airports in the country.
Now, airport officials say an expansion is needed.
Thursday the airport hosted an open-house-style event for passengers to see the design of the needed renovations and expansions.
The plan includes expanding the gate and baggage claim areas, upgrading security and adding a children's play area.
Airport Director Tim Cantwell said the increase in travelers makes the changes necessary.
"Five years ago we had 15,000 passengers. This year we have 300,000. It put pressure onto the building and the flow and there are some things we need to update quite a bit here," Cantwell said.
He also said the airport is applying for federal grant money to help with the expansion.
He hopes construction can begin in September of 2019 and the project will take about three years.
Total cost would be about $30 million.
