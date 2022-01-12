MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah reported 320,000 travelers in 2021, a record high number.

MASCOUTAH (KMOV.com) -- MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah reported 320,000 travelers in 2021, a record high number.

The traveler numbers for 2021 also represent a 46 percent increase from 2020, a year highly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The airport is also working on an expansion that will add more gates.

